Virtuoso’s Top Fall Travel Destinations
Destination & Tourism Virtuoso Janeen Christoff August 14, 2019
Off-the-beaten-path destinations are striking a chord with upscale American travelers this fall.
According to research from Virtuoso, less-visited destinations in Latin America, the Middle East and Europe are trending. The luxury travel network reviewed figures from its warehouse of more than $49.5 billion in transactions to compile the most in-demand locales for the coming fall and holiday season.
Cost Of Boeing 737 Max Grounding Exceeds $4 BillionAirlines & Airports
How Jamaica is Managing Tourism SuccessDestination & Tourism
FAA Bans Select MacBook Pro Laptops on FlightsAirlines & Airports
The results from the review were revealed at the 31st annual Virtuoso Travel Week, which is ongoing through August 16 at Las Vegas’ Bellagio Resort & Casino, ARIA Resort & Casino and Vdara Hotel & Spa.
The Virtuoso Top 10:
United States
Italy
United Kingdom
France
South Africa
Israel
Australia
Germany
Japan
Spain
Virtuoso’s analysis of the data reveals that Americans are increasingly choosing to travel domestically and that Europe’s appeal as a summer destination is extending through the fall and, especially with Germany, known for its Christmas markets, into the holiday season.
Japan remains the “it” country that topped the list of emerging destination in the 2019 Virtuoso Luxe Report and fall favorites South Africa and Israel are again on the list.
The Virtuoso Hot 10:
Uruguay (up 286 percent)
Maldives (up 171 percent)
Malta (up 140 percent)
Romania (up 135 percent)
Egypt (up 122 percent)
Puerto Rico (up 120 percent)
Rwanda (up 114 percent)
Qatar (up 101 percent)
South Korea (up 98 percent)
Norway (up 96 percent)
The hot list is comprised of countries that have experienced the largest percentage of growth in year-over-year bookings by U.S. travelers.
Uruguay’s award-winning wineries, pleasant climate and adventure opportunities are clearly driving bookings and making it an increasingly sought-after destination for the season.
Egypt and Qatar are dominating Middle East travel, drawing visitors with upscale offerings, exotic cuisine and bustling markets.
For the beach-focused travelers, Puerto Rico and the Maldives are both ideal for fall travelers.
For more information on Virtuoso, Italy, United States, Uruguay, Germany
For more Destination & Tourism News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS