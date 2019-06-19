Visitors Increasing as Israel Adds New Developments
Destination & Tourism Mia Taylor June 19, 2019
New data from the Israel Ministry of Tourism shows that the country is experiencing a substantial year over year increase in visitor numbers.
Thus far in 2019, the country has seen 1.9 million visitors, compared with 1.75 million during the same period in 2018.
What’s more, this past May, 440,000 tourists entered Israel, which was an increase of 11.3 percent over the previous year and a 26.8 percent spike compared to May 2017.
"The May 2019 tourism statistics continue the consistent upward momentum and record-breaking trend in incoming tourism to Israel,” Tourism Minister Yariv Levin said.
There’s also a number of noteworthy new developments and renovations taking place throughout Israel. Here’s a closer look:
Dan Caesarea Unveils Renovations
After eight months of renovations, the Dan Caesarea Hotel has reopened. The hotel underwent a multi-million dollar renovation to attract a younger generation traveler including upgrading 116 rooms and suites, the lobby, dining room, event halls, spa, children’s club and public areas with sleeker options.
Jordache Enterprises Group to Open Six New Hotels
Jordache Enterprises group is expanding its hotel business in Israel with the opening of six new hotels in 2019.
The group will open three new four- and five-star hotels under the Herbert Samuel brand. These include the 162-room Milos Dead Sea Hotel, the 110-room Opera Tel Aviv Hotel and the 30-room Boutique Tel Aviv Hotel.
In addition, the Setai hotel brand will also open three hotels with a five-star rating.
Isrotel Will Open 11 New Hotels in Israel
Isrotel recently announced plans to open 11 hotels in Israel, eight of which will be built by 2022. Five hotels will be in Tel Aviv, with others being built in Eilat, Jaffa, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and the Negev Desert.
The country is also undergoing a variety of transportation and infrastructure improvements.
Ben-Gurion Airport to be Expanded
Israel’s Transportation Ministry approved billion-dollar expansion plan of Ben-Gurion Airport, expanding Terminal 3 by 80,000 square-meters, adding 90 new check-in counters, four new baggage hall conveyor belts and expanding immigration checkpoints and parking facilities.
In addition, a fifth passenger concourse will be constructed to accommodate additional aircraft. This expansion will allow the airport to increase to accommodate up to 30 million more passengers a year.
Bubble On-Demand Shuttle Service Launches in Tel Aviv
Bubble, a new on-demand van shuttle service, has launched in collaboration with the Dan Bus Company in Israel to bring easier transportation to travelers in Tel Aviv.
Passengers can now be picked up and dropped off at existing bus stops in Tel Aviv by ordering through the app.
New Bus Line Connecting Ben-Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv Hotels
Kavim has launched a new public bus route, 445, which will operate 24 hours a day, Sunday through Thursday, to connect the Ben-Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv’s hotel areas. Stops will include Ben Yehuda Street, Yehuda Halevi Street, Menachem Begin Street and the railway complex.
