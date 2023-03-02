What’s New in Panama City Beach in 2023?
Destination & Tourism Rich Thomaselli March 02, 2023
Panama City Beach in Florida is a well-known spring break destination.
However, it truly is a year-round destination with all it's many offerings. And in 2023, the destination has some new developments travelers should take notice of.
“We look forward to showcasing the many new developments throughout Panama Beach in 2023,” says Visit Panama City Beach President and CEO Dan Rowe in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome both new and returning visitors to experience the exciting new attractions, accommodations and dining options that the destination has to offer this year.”
Here’s what’s new in Panama City for 2023.
Not that college students imbibe or anything like that (wink wink) but there is a Duplin Winery set to open this spring, only the third location in the United States.
The huge shop normally has an array of wines, but it offers specialty drinks and even food.
Speaking of food, if you get the munchies, Parlor Doughnuts is now open. This beloved craft donut and coffee shop founded in Evansville, IN recently opened a new location in Panama City Beach, bringing an array of original donut flavors, specialty coffees and artisanal breakfast options to the destination. Along with their deliciously unique “layered doughnut”, Parlor offers something for everyone including vegan, gluten-friendly and keto-friendly items.
Feeling adventurous?
Try what the kids are trying with this new skate park in town.
The Bay County Skate Park at Panama City Beach Sports Complex is a $2 million, 20,000 square foot facility that is scheduled to open in April of this year.
If you prefer something a little slower, and a little less dangerous, try BigShots Golf. The high-tech entertainment and dining venue is teaming up with Oasis Resorts to announce a new franchise-owned location in Panama City Beach. The course will welcome guests of all ages and skill levels, with plans to include indoor and outdoor putting courses, an elevated sports bar and a two-story tee line with approximately 60 interactive climate-controlled tee boxes.
Don’t worry about where to stay. This is a resort town.
Panama City Beach has the following accommodations new and newly renovated for 2023:
Comfort Inn & Suites - Now Open
This 84-room, 4-story hotel is located on Panama City Beach Parkway, centrally located to the area’s beaches, Conservation Park and Pier Park. Funded by Bay Point Advisors, LLC, this brand-new Comfort Inn & Suites features a spacious lobby, business center, breakfast area, fitness center and swimming pool.
Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort Panama City Beach – Opening March 2023
Introducing Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort, an exciting new collection of single-family homes and cottages for sale on Bid-a-Wee Beach in Panama City Beach, Florida. The resort will provide something for every taste—from luxury beachfront residences to charming cottages. At Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort, you’re home at the beach.
Embassy Suites by Hilton- Opening May 2023
Set to open this May, the new Embassy Suites by Hilton Panama City Beach Resort is an all-suite oceanfront resort is just steps away the destination's white sand beaches and emerald waters. Managed by St. Joe Hospitality, this 225-guest suite hotel will feature a pool with various pool deck seating options, meeting space, fitness center, an on-site restaurant and an upper-level social, catering and event space looking out over the Gulf. The new Embassy Suites will also treat their guests to daily complimentary cooked-to-order breakfasts and a reception each evening.
The Chateau – Reopening in 2023
One of Panama City Beach’s original family-friendly accommodations is expected to reopen later this year with a brand-new, refreshed look and feel. Since 2021, The Chateau has undergone an extensive renovation with exciting upgrades, added recreational amenities, and many more enhancements for guests to enjoy at the beachfront property.
Residence Inn by Marriott – Opening Late 2023 / Early 2024
The St. Joe Company and InterMountain Management, LLC recently announced the commencement of construction of the 121-suite Residence Inn by Marriott on the north side of U.S. Highway 98 near the intersection of Pier Park Drive. Plans call for amenities to include a conference room, pool, fitness center and outdoor patio with grills. Guests will be within walking distance to a number of notable attractions, including the Pier Park shopping and entertainment district and the destination’s beautiful beaches.
To find out more, call 860-233-5070 or go to panamacitybeach.com
