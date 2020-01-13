Where Your State Wants to Travel in 2020 According to Twitter
Destination & Tourism Patrick Clarke January 13, 2020
The Twitterverse has spoken and Disney World has surpassed Hawaii as America's most coveted travel destination in 2020.
Travel site DaringPlanet.com has released its annual map of where each U.S. state wants to travel to the most based on geotagged Twitter mentions logged over the last month.
Disney World was mentioned more than any other destination or attraction in 12 states, dominating the South and Midwest. It appears that people in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia have their sights set on the iconic theme park this year.
Hawaii, which was the top destination for more than one-third of the 49 eligible states last year, won just six states in 2020, including Alaska, California, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Nevada.
Florida is also pretty popular with Americans this year. The Sunshine State is the top getaway for Pennsylvania and Ohio, with Miami winning both Maryland and New Jersey.
The Bahamas, California, Chicago, Denver, Disneyland and Texas were also represented more than once this year.
Interestingly, Europe is calling the people of several states in the Northeast. France is the most sought-after destination in Delaware and Maine while New York is buzzing over London. What's more, Italy won Virginia, Ireland took New Hampshire and Greece leads Vermont.
