Wine Tasting Returns to California Wine Country
Destination & Tourism Janeen Christoff June 18, 2020
Raise a glass to the innovative minds behind California’s wineries, which have found safe, creative ways to reopen tasting rooms for summer sipping.
California vintners are capitalizing on the region’s natural beauty while implementing stringent cleaning and sanitation protocols to keep visitors and employees safe while offering one-of-a-kind experiences.
Visitors can enjoy spectacular views, outdoor, physically distanced seating and private, appointment-only tastings at wineries around the state.
Vintners are monitoring visitor flow and limiting the number of guests that are allowed to visit to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, which also creates a more intimate atmosphere for guests.
Guests will not be surprised to see tables spaced out to give patrons plenty of space to relax and enjoy the experience.
Many wineries are taking advantage of their gorgeous outdoor venues to offer tastings outside and are also now offering private vineyard hikes and curated picnics on their grounds to enhance their offerings.
Wineries that offer tours are switching to private tours to members in the same household. This also creates a more personal experience for guests.
Masks are required in public spaces and when coming within six feet of other guests and staff but not required when seated or tasting.
Reservations are also recommended, if offered, to help control the flow of guests, but it also gives visitors the chance to learn about any special tastings or experiences that are being offered.
For the armchair traveler who is not yet ready to make the trek to California wine country, tastings are still available virtually.
