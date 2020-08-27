WTTC Designates Grenada a Safe Travels Country
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 27, 2020
Grenada’s initiatives to implement designed to “enhanced health and safety measures” and create a “safe, gradual” plan for re-launching tourism activity has earned the Caribbean archipelago recognition for its adherence to World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC)’s “Safe Travels” protocols.
WTTC authorized Grenada as eligible to display the organization’s Safe Travels stamp after approving anti- COVID-19 health and safety protocols in the six tourism areas, including attractions, food and beverage, accommodation, transportation, tourism services and watersports, submitted by the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA).
The WTTC stamp will allow travelers to recognize governments and companies around the world which have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols so consumers can experience ‘Safe Travels,’ said officials in a statement on the company’s website.
Travel Industry Focusing on the PositivesTravel Agent
Windstar Cancels All Remaining 2020 Cruise DeparturesCruise Line & Cruise Ship
UN Report Puts COVID-19's Impact on Tourism in PerspectiveImpacting Travel
WTTC stamp-eligible parties include hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, attractions, short-term rentals, car rentals, outdoor shopping areas, transportation and airports. The designation applies across Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique, the archipelago’s three main islands.
“This is an important message to share with our visitors as we resume commercial flights to the Maurice Bishop International Airport,” said Dr. Clarice Modeste-Curwen, Grenada’s minister for tourism and civil aviation. “We will use the Safe Travels stamp to showcase to the world that we are aligned with the WTTC Safe Travels protocols.”
“The Ministry of Health, Tourism and Civil Aviation and [GTA] have worked closely to develop protocols for a new way of doing business in the tourism industry,” said Patricia Maher, GTA’s CEO, “and train and certify more than 1,800 personnel. Our partnership has brought us this recognition.”
Grenada is open to international travelers with proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR within seven days of travel for travelers from medium- and high-risk countries. Travelers must complete and submit a Health Declaration form prior to travel and download Grenada’s Contract Tracing App prior to departure.
High-risk visitors will be PCR tested within 48 hours of arrival and required to spend up to 14 days in state-approved accommodations at their expense. Individuals will be cleared medically after two negative tests within 48 hours.
For more information on Grenada
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS