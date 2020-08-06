Grenada Tourism Campaign Highlights Culture and Safety
Destination & Tourism Brian Major August 06, 2020
The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) launched a promotional campaign focused on the three-island nation’s “bespoke offerings” while also emphasizing its safety, health and well-being services. The campaign invites travelers to explore “immersive” cultural experiences while “having peace of mind that their health and safety is being protected,” said GTA officials.
“Pure Grenada, Just-For-You” is a “lifestyle campaign” highlighted by a video featuring images of the archipelago’s three main islands - Grenada, Petit Martinique and Carriacou - featuring their unique culture and friendly people.
Currently being shared on digital social media platforms utilizing the hashtag #PureGrenadaJustforyou, the video also covers the COVID-19 health and safety measures in place to protect residents and visitors. The campaign is timed to align with the phased reopening of Grenada’s borders, which began on July 15 with the resumption of commercial flights and this week widened to include visitors aboard international flights from “medium risk” countries.
In preparation for the border reopening, Grenada’s Ministry of Health has teamed with the GTA to train and certify more than 1,800 tourism industry stakeholders in recent weeks, including accommodation, attractions, food and beverage, tourism services. Marinas, tourism transportation services including airport taxis, and water sports operators also received instruction. Certified service providers will be identifiable by their display of a “Pure Safe Travel” seal of approval.
“Grenada provides travelers with a dynamic variety of boutique accommodations and hospitality services that range from approved certified hotels, apartments and villas to casual and fine dining restaurants, all giving visitors the option to customize their experience to one that it is intimate and relaxed,” said Patricia Maher, GTA’s CEO.
“The added bonus of the small islands’ unspoiled tropical surroundings and uncrowded white sandy beaches made it easy for us to say Pure Grenada- Just for you.”
For more information on Grenada
For more Destination & Tourism News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS