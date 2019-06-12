Anaheim Approves Permits for Marvel Land at Disney
Janeen Christoff June 12, 2019
Star Wars has barely been opened to the public for two weeks but that isn’t slowing Disneyland Resort ongoing expansion.
Attention is now shifting to next year’s planned expansion for a Marvel-themed land at Disney California Adventure.
According to the L.A. Times, permits for the Marvel land have been approved by the city of Anaheim and include plans for a retail outlet, a microbrewery, a character meet-and-greet area and more.
While not confirmed, rumor has it that at least one attraction will have a Spider-Man theme in the new land.
Disney is definitely capitalizing on Marvel branding. Disneyland Resort is far from the only Disney destination visitors will be able to experience characters such as Captain American and Spider-Man.
Captain Marvel has been added to the Disney Cruise Line character lineup and there is a Star Wars, Marvel day at sea; Disneyland Paris will have a Marvel-themed hotel, and the Iron Man Experience, the first-ever Marvel-themed ride, debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland back in 2017.
