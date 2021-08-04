Disney Reveals More Details for Galactic Starcruiser Hotel
Entertainment Janeen Christoff August 04, 2021
Disney has revealed more details for guests of its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel experience.
The price for a two-night voyage on the Halcyon starts at $4,809 for two adults. Prices for two adults and one child are $5,299, and two adults and two children increase to just under $6,000.
However, guests are not just booking a hotel stay but a galactic experience.
The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser takes guests on an immersive three-day "journey," starting with a Captain's Reception, dinner and live entertainment as well as bridge training, lightsaber training, droid racing and more. Transport to Batuu includes boarding Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.
The hotel's website describes the experience like this:
“Explore the working bridge of the legendary Halcyon Starcruiser and learn how it functions from the crew during this hands-on experience. The crew will teach you how the navigation, power, defense, and other critical systems keep the Halcyon Starcruiser safe from unforeseen galactic entanglements. These skills may even come in handy should critical situations arise later in your voyage.”
Meals are also included in the price and, from first glance, the food looks on par with the experience—out of this world.
Here’s a first look at some of the food that will be served on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, openingSpring 2022. #waltdisneyworld pic.twitter.com/hsgMUKCEDz— Brooke Geiger McDonald (@BrookeGMcDonald) July 30, 2021
