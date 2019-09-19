LISTEN: The Real Travel Influencers and More on the TravelPulse Podcast
Entertainment Patrick Clarke September 19, 2019
Travel expert Mark Murphy is back to talk travel and much more on an all-new episode of the TravelPulse Podcast.
This week, the TravelPulse founder gives props to the real travel influencers before diving into a variety of topics affecting the industry.
"The real influencers are travel agents. They're going down to places like the Dominican Republic, reporting on it through social media, telling everybody that everything is fine. They're not going 'oh my god, it's too dangerous' because they know better than that," says Murphy.
"I don't see any influencers racing to get to the Dominican Republic. In fact, we've seen just the opposite. These so-called 'Instagram influencers' are nowhere to be found right now in the DR."
Elsewhere in the Caribbean, the Bahamas want travelers to know that they are open for business.
"The Bahamas is doing exceptionally well. The hurricane that devastated Freeport and Abaco did not affect 80 to 90 percent of the resorts and destinations that people go to in the Bahamas regularly," added Murphy. "If you want to help the destination, you should plan a trip there. That's a great way to support a destination with your tourism dollars that could really use it."
Later, Murphy shares his best packing tips for travelers looking to limit baggage fees.
"Don't bring a bunch of shoes because you tend not to wear them," he said. "Stick to a certain color scheme or things that mix and match well and you can change up the look dramatically but not have to pack like you're going away on a six-month adventure."
For more travel insight and tips, listen to episode 53 of "TravelPulse: The Intersection of Travel—Where Politics, Finance, and Travel Meet" in its entirety below:
