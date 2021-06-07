NHL, Canada Reach Travel Agreement
Entertainment Rich Thomaselli June 07, 2021
The National Hockey League and the Canadian government have reached an agreement that will allow players on U.S.-based teams to cross into Canada, and players on Canadian-based teams to come to America, for the final two rounds of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
The league made the announcement on Sunday.
The border shared by the U.S. and Canada has been closed for more than a year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the Canadian government requires all foreign travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival, and the NHL had been negotiating with government officials to accommodate the final two rounds of the postseason.
"The National Hockey League is very appreciative of the decision by the Canadian government and the Federal health officials to allow the Canadian team that advances to the Stanley Cup Semifinals and, potentially, the Final, to host games in their own rinks," the NHL said in a statement.
There are only two teams based in Canada remaining in the playoffs, and they are currently playing each other in the second, or quarterfinal, round – Winnipeg vs. Montreal.
The winner of that series will head to the semifinal round against the winner of the Las Vegas-Colorado series.
NHL teams coming from the United States will be able to play in Canada but are subject to enhanced health protocols including arrival on a private plane, daily COVID-19 testing, living in a "modified quarantine bubble" and no contact with the general public.
