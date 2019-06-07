Tale of the Lion King Debuts at Disney California Adventure Park
Entertainment June 07, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Families will be able to celebrate a Disney classic when The Lion King comes to Disney California Adventure Park.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
An all-new, original outdoor musical theater production, “Tale of the Lion King,” has debuted at Disney California Adventure Park. This new stage show celebrates the characters and music of Disney’s “The Lion King” in an imaginative and unique way.
The lead narrator, Mwongozo—Swahili for “guide”—leads a troupe of 18 performers called the Storytellers of the Pride Lands in this adaptation, which is presented in a contemporary story-theater style that retells the tale through language, song and dance.
“The approach that we’ve taken with ‘Tale of the Lion King’ is that this is a story that was passed on from generation to generation, and now it’s come here to Disney California Adventure park,” said Susana Tubert, Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment. “The Storytellers of the Pride Lands have come to share this ancestral story of how a cub became a king.”
Guests will dance and sing along to new musical arrangements of their favorite songs, including “Circle of Life,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” and “Hakuna Matata,” among others. The live drumming and singing, along with the set and costumes, all celebrate the cultural roots of this beloved Disney story.
For a limited time, “Tale of the Lion King” will be performed several times daily at the Palisades Stage in Disney California Adventure.
SOURCE: Disneyland press release.
For more information on California
For more Entertainment News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS