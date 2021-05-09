TravelPulse Announces First Details of 2021 Travvy Awards
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff May 09, 2021
As the travel industry continues to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic, TravelPulse is excited to announce the 2021 Travvy Awards will be returning to celebrate the best in the business.
This year’s edition of the Travvys will take place at the Miami Convention Center on November 10 during the three-day CruiseWorld industry showcase. Additional details on the nomination process, voting deadline and attendance will be released at a later date.
The 2020 edition of the Travvy Awards took place before the coronavirus outbreak impacted travel in the United States, marking the industry award show as one of the final major events to occur before restrictions were put into place.
Now, the Travvys look to bring the travel industry back together again.
“The pandemic forced us to push this event back, but we are beyond thrilled to finally have a date and location set,” said Eric Bowman, Executive Editor for TravelPulse. “We felt it was vital to make sure this event take place in person, to be able to reconnect face to face with the best of the best in the travel industry after such a long time apart from one another.”
While New York City’s Gotham Hall hosted the award gala for six straight years, the decision to move the ceremony to Miami during CruiseWorld will provide suppliers, travel agents and other attendees the chance to network again in the safest way possible.
During the 2020 event, travel advisors voted and awarded a plethora of industry players for their outstanding work across a variety of sectors, including crowning the top airlines, car rental companies, cruise lines, destinations, hotels/resorts, tour operators and more.
