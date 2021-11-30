TravelPulse Podcast: 2021 Holiday Travel Outlook
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 30, 2021
Happy Travel Tuesday!
In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Chad Burt, co-founder of Outside Agents to discuss the latest trending news in travel, including reactions to the Omicron variant impacting the industry.
Later, the two talk about the 2021 holiday travel season and where most people are traveling to. Also, Burt shares his insights on what he sees trending this time of year as well as what advisors need to know.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
-
Mastering Travel Insurance Sales To Boost Your Earning Potential
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS