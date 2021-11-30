Last updated: 04:39 PM ET, Tue November 30 2021

TravelPulse Podcast: 2021 Holiday Travel Outlook

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff November 30, 2021

TravelPulse Podcast
TravelPulse Podcast

Happy Travel Tuesday!

In this episode, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Chad Burt, co-founder of Outside Agents to discuss the latest trending news in travel, including reactions to the Omicron variant impacting the industry.

Later, the two talk about the 2021 holiday travel season and where most people are traveling to. Also, Burt shares his insights on what he sees trending this time of year as well as what advisors need to know.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.

For more Entertainment News

More by TravelPulse Staff

TravelPulse Logo
Adele residency at Caesars Palace, Adele Las Vegas, Weekends with Adele, Adele Caesars Palace

Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency at Caesars Palace

Caesars Entertainment Corporation

Melia Hotels International To Open Theme Park in Dominican Republic

gallery icon The Best Travel Books of 2021

Atlantic City Bounces Back Big From Pandemic

‘The Little Mermaid' To Perform Onboard the Disney Wish

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS