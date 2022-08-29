Last updated: 02:58 PM ET, Mon August 29 2022

TravelPulse Podcast: Millennials and Gen Z’s Place in Travel

Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 29, 2022

TravelPulse Podcast is hosted by Executive Editor Eric Bowman

Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!

This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is on location at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos resort for the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat. He is joined by Emma Weissmann, Managing Editor at TravelAge West. Together the two discuss the latest trending news in the world of travel, including the massive rise in the number of complaints from air travel passengers, key destination updates and more.

Later in the show, Bowman and Weissmann go more in-depth on what the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat is all about and talk about millennials and Gen Z's place in the travel industry today.

The discussion on the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat begins at the 16-minute mark.

Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.

Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com

