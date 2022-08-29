TravelPulse Podcast: Millennials and Gen Z’s Place in Travel
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff August 29, 2022
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is on location at the Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos resort for the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat. He is joined by Emma Weissmann, Managing Editor at TravelAge West. Together the two discuss the latest trending news in the world of travel, including the massive rise in the number of complaints from air travel passengers, key destination updates and more.
Later in the show, Bowman and Weissmann go more in-depth on what the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat is all about and talk about millennials and Gen Z's place in the travel industry today.
The discussion on the Future Leaders in Travel Retreat begins at the 16-minute mark.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have questions or comments? Email us at podcast@travelpulse.com
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Extend Your Summer With Princess Resorts in the Canary Islands
-
Celebrate 'Barktober' With Special Events and Offerings at Trump International Beach Resort
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS