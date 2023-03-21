TravelPulse Podcast: Solo Travel Tips
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff March 21, 2023
Welcome back to another episode of the TravelPulse Podcast!
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman is joined by Brendan Francis Newnam, Host of the “Not Lost" travel podcast, to discuss the latest trending news in the travel industry, including travel advisory alerts, hotel dealbreakers and more.
Later, Newnam shares his insights on solo travel. He provides tips and tricks on solo travel as well as some of the best destinations for traveling solo around the world.
The solo travel discussion begins at the 16-minute mark.
