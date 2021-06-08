TravelPulse Podcast: Theme Parks Heating Up This Summer
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff June 08, 2021
This week, host Eric Bowman is joined by Brooke McDonald, a writer and editor covering travel and theme parks for multiple outlets, including here at TravelPulse.
The two first discuss the latest trending topics in travel, including major news surrounding the cruise industry as well as reopening updates for popular destinations. With McDonald at Disney World and Bowman at Universal Orlando, the two then dive into the scene at both locations and what the future holds for the top two theme parks.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
