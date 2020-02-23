Last updated: 01:24 PM ET, Sun February 23 2020

Universal Orlando Brings Back Buy Two, Get Two Deal

Entertainment Rich Thomaselli February 23, 2020

Entrance to Universal Studios Florida theme park.
PHOTO: Entrance to Universal Studios Florida theme park. (Photo courtesy of Universal Orlando Resort)

If you could take a four-day vacation and only have to pay for two of the days, wouldn’t you jump at it?

Universal Orlando Resort thinks so.

Universal is bringing back one of its most popular promotions, offering U.S. and Canadian residents a deal to buy a two-day, two-park ticket and get two extra days free at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

The ticket is as low as $234.99 per adult, and $40 more gets you access to Universal’s Volcano Bay water theme park as well.

The promotion is just for the park tickets; lodging is not included.

Still, four days for two days is a pretty good deal considering there is no extra charge for any of Universal’s on-site seasonal event days, including Universal Orlando’s family-friendly Mardi Gras celebration, the nightly parade, live concerts (on select nights), Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, a live retelling of Dr. Seuss’s holiday classic during Grinchmas and more.

That, of course, is in addition to the regular park features and rides, including the Raptor Encounter; the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit coaster; Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure coaster in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter; and the new The Bourne Stuntacular, a live-action stunt show debuting later this spring.

For more information about Universal Orlando vacation packages, contact your travel agent or speak with a Universal Travel Agent.

Rich Thomaselli
