Universal Plans New Theme Park Concept for Families with Young Children in Texas
Entertainment Patrick Clarke January 11, 2023
Universal Parks & Resorts has announced plans to open a new theme park concept in Frisco, Texas specifically designed for families with young children.
Set in a lush green landscape and featuring immersive themed lands, the proposed park will have an entirely new look and feel compared to Universal's existing theme parks and will be designed to be more intimate and engaging for younger audiences. It will also be sized for a regional audience. However, Universal said the smaller park will still feature the same quality.
Highlights are expected to include a plethora of family-friendly attractions, interactive and playful shows, character meet and greets, unique merchandise and fun food and beverage venues, the Comcast NBCUniversal unit revealed on Wednesday.
The proposed park, which is part of 97 acres of land recently purchased by the company, also has plans for an adjacent themed hotel and will have additional room for later expansion.
Universal said it selected Frisco because of the city's growing population and ability to attract businesses to the area. The park's proposed location will be ideally situated east of the Dallas North Tollway and north of Panther Creek Parkway.
"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with the city of Frisco and Mayor [Jeff] Cheney as we work to bring this innovative, new concept to life designed specifically for a younger generation of Universal fans," Page Thompson, President, New Ventures, Universal Parks & Resorts, said in a statement. "We think North Texas is the perfect place to launch this unique park for families given its growing popularity within this part of the country."
"Frisco is one of the fastest growing cities in the U.S. and has been recognized as a great place to plant professional roots and raise a family," added Cheney. "This new Universal concept will continue to enhance our tax base, expand employment opportunities and bring even more fun to Frisco benefiting our residents, businesses and visitors."
More details will be revealed over time. Visit Corporate.UniversalParks.com for the latest.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Texas
For more Entertainment News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS