Last updated: 07:19 PM ET, Fri February 25 2022

CDC Updates Mask Policy

Features & Advice Janeen Christoff February 25, 2022

Woman taking off face mask in the city.
The CDC's new chart shows if you need to wear a mask. (photo via MariuszBlach/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its mask guidance.

The new recommendations mean that most Americans can go without wearing a mask. The CDC also debuted a new tool for people to make determinations on when masking maybe be necessary.

Three new levels of transmission—High, Medium or Low—have been designated, and Americans can look up by county to determine the risk.

“We’re in a better place today than we were six months ago, six weeks ago, six days ago,” US Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement to CNN.

“Now it’s time to focus on severity, not just cases, of COVID. Because of all the hard work that’s been done and the many tools we’ve developed to tackle COVID, we can ease the guidance on mask use — not everyone in every place needs to wear a mask.”

Travelers can determine the risk in each destination they are traveling to in the United States by checking the CDCs new interactive chart.

