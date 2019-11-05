Here’s What Europeans Think About Traveling to the USA
Features & Advice Rich Thomaselli November 05, 2019
Europeans like New York and the big U.S. cities. They also like the food, the culture and all the sightseeing.
The people? Eh. Not so much.
Those were some of the findings of the flight comparison site JetCost.com, which conducted a survey of Europeans’ favorite flight destinations and opinions on the United States.
The data looked at the most-searched-for destinations in the USA to fly to from the United Kingdom, France, Spain and Germany.
Some of the highlights:
– New York is the most-searched-for destination from all four destinations in Europe.
– Sightseeing, food and culture found to be the things Europeans enjoy most about the USA
– French, German and UK residents said ‘the people’ were their least favorite part of going on vacation to the USA
– Two-fifths of people from the UK said they would not go back to the United States after going on vacation there, predominantly blaming the costs
It was initially found that the most-searched-for destinations in the USA from the UK were New York, Orlando International (think Disney), New York JFK, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. San Francisco was also a city that popped up for German residents, as did Miami for citizens of France and Spain.
In addition to the flight search data, 2,500 travelers from each of the other four countries – all of whom have been on vacation to the United States at least once in the past five years – were asked for their opinions about their experiences.
When asked what their favorite thing was about going on holiday to the USA, those from the United Kingdom stated ‘sightseeing’ (36%) ‘the food’ (28%), and ‘the music and sporting events’ (23%).
For people from France, the food was their favorite thing about America (38%), whilst Germans preferred the culture (29%), and the Spanish enjoyed sightseeing (28%).
When asked what they liked the least about going on vacation to the United States, the most common responses from those from the UK were found to be ‘the people’ (30%), ‘the price’ (26%) and ‘the number of other tourists’ (22%).
“There are so many places in the United States that are on peoples’ bucket lists, and it’s not that surprising that New York was the most searched for destination from all the countries in the study,” JetCost said in a statement. “It was interesting to see the differences in opinion from Europeans, and what they liked the most and the least about visiting America – but it’s worth remembering that there are 50 states in America and each one varies greatly, offering many different things and appealing to many different people.”
