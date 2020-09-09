MMGY Global to Unveil Series of Studies on Black Travelers
Features & Advice Claudette Covey September 09, 2020
MMGY Global is creating a collection of market research studies on black travelers in conjunction with noted advocacy groups.
The first study, The Black Traveler: Insights, Opportunities & Priorities, will include two surveys: one that analyzes the “current opinions and attitudes of black leisure travelers globally” and another on meetings professionals from the members of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP), MMGY said.
It is scheduled to be published in late October.
Net proceeds will be donated back to its survey partners, the Black Travel Alliance (BTA), National Council of Black Meeting Planners and National Association and the National Association of Black Hotel Owners, Operators and Developers (NABHOOD), as well as other not-for-profit groups, MMGY said.
“It is imperative for our industry to better understand the needs, behaviors and concerns of underrepresented traveler communities. As companies begin to evaluate their approach to diversity, equity and inclusion internally, they also need to create products, experiences, services and marketing campaigns that connect with the needs of diverse markets,” said MMGY Global CEO Clayton Reid. “Companies, including ours, have a moral obligation to ensure their brands reflect the communities they serve. We are proud to be able to partner with our sponsors and advocacy groups to bring this research to life.”
MMGY sponsors include Choice Hotels International, Tripadvisor and Virginia Tourism Office – all of which have committed to donating net proceeds to BTA, NABHOOD and NCBMP and other not-for-profit groups.
