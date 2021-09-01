Avoya Retains 97 Percent of Top-Producing Agencies During Pandemic
Janeen Christoff September 01, 2021
Avoya Travel is seeing positive results from its support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The network announced that more than 97 percent of its independent agencies that sold over $1 million in 2019 have remained affiliated with Avoya throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
Like many companies, Avoya ramped up support efforts and created a lengthy list of initiatives and innovations over the last 18 months to assist affiliates. The Avoya Network also continuously acted as an advocate on behalf of Avoya’s mutual clients demonstrating Avoya’s core principle of putting travelers first.
Avoya supported its members by waving monthly and renewal fees, offering complimentary access to expert legal and accounting assistance through the Avoya CARES program, maintaining weekly payment of commissions, rewarding many Independent Agencies with significant commission override payments and continuing to provide access to the Avoya-exclusive Instant Commission program.
The network also enhanced its vacation platform model to increase efficiencies for the Avoya Network and amplify sales potential, which included the optional Avoya Smart Leads program. A Future Travel Credit (FTC) conversion campaign was also created that uses artificial intelligence to match an unused FTC and automate a series of contact points between Independent Agencies and travelers.
Avoya also launched an enhanced Avoya Marketing Resource Center, developed Avoya Conversations and launched several more campaigns, initiatives and improvements.
“In light of the hardships faced by the travel distribution channel throughout the pandemic and the fact that many travel agencies were forced to shutter their doors, for Avoya to retain more than 97 percent of the top-producing Independent Agencies in the Avoya Network is truly remarkable,” said Steve Hirshan, senior vice president of sales at Avoya Travel. “The importance of the Avoya Network’s resiliency and their loyalty to Avoya and their clients cannot be overstated. We are proud of our enhanced support efforts over the last 18 months and honored that the Avoya Network continues to affiliate with Avoya for our unmatched optional services, marketing, support, data intelligence, and technology.”
In addition to the 97 percent of agencies with more than $1 million in sales sticking with the network during the pandemic, all of Avoya's agencies selling more than $2 million remained affiliated.
