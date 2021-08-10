Virtuoso Travel Week Underway Virtually and Live in Las Vegas
Virtuoso Travel Week Underway Virtually and Live in Las Vegas
Janeen Christoff August 10, 2021
Virtuoso Travel Week has kicked off live in Las Vegas. After going virtual for the first time ever in 2020 due to the pandemic, this year is another first – a hybrid event that is successfully bringing together thousands of travel advisors and suppliers from around the world.
The events last from August 8-12, 2021, across three hotels, the Bellagio Resort & Casino, Vdara Hotel & Spa and Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
The event is open to vaccinated attendees only but features its signature one-on-one networking appointments for both in-person and virtual attendees. The event also provides opportunities for professional development as well as keynote speakers and awards and recognition of its many advisors for their achievements.
This year's event kicked off as travel is on an upswing after a historic drop-off in business during 2020. The industry has shifted to recovery mode, following many months of struggling to survive.
According to recent data from Virtuoso, presented during the media conference, hotel bookings are up 122 percent and cruise is approaching 2019 levels, with bookings up 79 percent from 2020.
Virtuoso advisors are also feeling more positive about the future with 51 percent saying they feel comfortable/confident about their businesses, and a majority of travel advisors in the network are reporting that they are once again booking new, full-revenue trips.
Trends are also changing for travel advisors and clients. People are once again turning to city breaks for a vacation. Wellness retreats are being replaced with more adventurous escapes and the days of the empty middle seats are long gone. Travelers are also heading back to Europe and space travel has become a reality, not just a dream.
Flash polls of travelers, revealed that a majority (64 percent) said that traveling again felt great but different. The poll also showed that confidence in cruising is growing, as well, bumping up from 26 percent who said they would take a cruise in September of 2020 to 46 percent saying they would in June of 2021.
One aspect of the return to travel that is repeatedly highlighted by Virtuoso during the conference is the "Conscious Comeback," something the network is dedicated to pursuing with its partners. Virtuoso published a new white paper that on sustainability that defines the pillars of sustainability within the network and shines a light on ways the travel industry can work toward a regenerative future.
Virtuoso is also touting the success of its popular Wanderlust tool that is engaging consumers through lists and transforming bucket lists into bookings as clients make their travel dreams a reality following nearly two years at home.
