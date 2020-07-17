Virtuoso Reveals Details of Virtual Travel Week
Host Agency & Consortia Virtuoso Janeen Christoff July 17, 2020
This year marks the first in Virtuoso’s history that Virtuoso Travel Week will not take place as an in-person event. However, members of the travel industry still crave face-to-face connections and Virtuoso is determined to deliver this much-needed aspect in a virtual space.
Organizers have developed a virtual platform that aims to deliver a strong social component for attendees. A tailored meeting experience allows participants to hold private, 10-minute appointments that flow in succession in virtual breakout rooms.
Preferred partners in attendance have the chance to connect during as many as 106 individual appointments with a level of choice not previously available through the in-person event.
A comprehensive line-up of educational sessions hosted by award-winning outside speakers is also available to attendees. There will also be 50 destination-focused trainings and 20 professional development classes.
Virtuoso will also host its second sustainability summit, “Under One Sky” during the Virtuoso Travel Week.
For more information on Virtuoso, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS