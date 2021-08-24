Virtuoso White Paper Outlines Industry's 'Conscious Comeback'
Host Agency & Consortia Virtuoso Janeen Christoff August 24, 2021
To say that COVID-19 has changed to world of travel is, at the very least, an understatement. With it's many transformations, one way that the pandemic could have a positive impact is in how and why we travel and what impact these movements have on the world at large.
A new Virtuoso White Paper reveals how the travel industry is coming back and redoubling its efforts to create a more sustainable environment for the industry, for the advisor and for the consumer, with positive impacts on destinations, economies and society as a whole.
"We believe that conscious travel is a force for good," said Jessica Hall Upchurch, Virtuoso vice-chair and sustainability strategist.
Several recent surveys have shown that consumers are more conscious of the way they travel and that they are more interested in sustainability efforts of the companies that they travel with and their own impact on the destinations that they visit.
"There is a growing trend as customers are demanding sustainability. Purpose-led companies will prevail over companies that do not embark on this journey,” said Luke Bailes, Singita founder.
Now, Virtuoso sees a chance for a reset. In 2019, there was record tourism, and many voices within the industry were highlighting a growing crisis in overtourism, where destinations would be overwhelmed with visitors. Then, the pandemic hit and the global travel and tourism industry was hit with the gut-punch of under tourism. This is a unique moment in time when travel can come back better.
"Travel is a privilege, not a right – we cannot rush back to ‘normal’; we must avoid the mistakes of the past," said Penny Rafferty, Tourism Australia’s head of sustainability.
Virtuoso's Conscious Comeback White Paper outlines Virtuoso's sustainability mission since it began in 2017. It also takes a closer look at what key companies with significant sustainability missions are doing to make an impact and communicate to clients the importance of a "conscious comeback" within the travel industry and as a global consumer responsibility.
The World Travel and Tourism Council noted that the travel industry is uniquely positioned to impact the global economy and affect change in societies.
"The sector has tremendous social impact on local communities and the lives and livelihoods of people touched by Travel & Tourism. Through the revenues and jobs that it provides, Travel & Tourism helps reduce poverty and improve health, housing, education, and overall well-being. It supports diversity and inclusion, employing and offering opportunities to people from all walks of life, including minorities, youth, and women. Travel & Tourism has a unique ability to further protect and engage vulnerable groups and communities while fostering innovation and preserving local heritage and culture," said a WTTC report from 2021.
Highlighted within the report is the WTTC's statistics that showed that in 2019, the travel industry generated one in four new jobs around the world and contributed to 10.6 percent of jobs globally, as many as 334 million jobs.
Virtuoso found that there are two main reasons why now is the time for a conscious comeback: consumers' mindsets are shifting, and Wall Street is recognizing sustainability as a profit driver.
Seventy percent of a recent Virtuoso study said that traveling sustainably enhances their vacation experience.
Virtuoso also noted Wall Street now sees that companies that prioritize sustainability can be more profitable than their competitors, citing Morningstar research that found that 52 of its 69 environmental, social and corporate governance screened indexes (75 percent) outperformed their broad market equivalents in 2020.
Travel companies agree, as evidenced by Virtuoso's Partner Case Studies, which featured &Beyond, among others.
"If you think you have to trade profit for purpose, think again. They can coexist. Most importantly, the more you focus on doing good, the better you are going to do financially – and I can show you the proven numbers behind it," said Joss Kent, &Beyond CEO.
Intrepid Travel chairman and WTTC vice-chair for sustainability Darrell Wade noted that working together as an industry will be an advantage. The company also participated in Virtuoso's Partner Case Study.
"If we work together, not only will the results be better for our organizations, and for the industry more generally, but we’ll also manage to preserve the destinations on which our industry is based," said Wade. "At the end of the day, isn’t that what sustainability is all about?”
Virtuoso also shared its plan for the future, noting that it continues to grow its engagement with travelers and that its global reach positions the company to influence change in meaningful and sustainable ways. Virtuoso pledged to continue to use the strength of its Sustainability Council to explore new ways to engage with participants and grow its community and invites others in the industry to join in the fight.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Virtuoso, United States
For more Host Agency & Consortia News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS