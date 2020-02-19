AAA Reveals 2020 Five Diamond Awards, Adds New Hotels and Restaurants
Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Mexico Rich Thomaselli February 19, 2020
AAA has unveiled its 2020 Five Diamond awards, and the annual list has added six hotels and five restaurants for this year.
The exclusive group features just 119 hotels and 67 restaurants across the United States, Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean. That’s less than 1% of the 60,000+ plus AAA Diamond establishments.
“AAA Five Diamond hotels and restaurants represent the best of AAA’s transformed Diamond Program,” Stacey Barber, executive director, AAA Travel Information & Content, said in a statement. “These hotels and restaurants consistently exceed expectations by providing their guests highly personalized, memorable experiences. They truly represent the upper echelon of the hospitality industry.”
New Data Predicts Best, Worst Time to Buy Airline TicketsAirlines & Airports
Mexico to Reportedly Limit New Hotel Growth in CancunDestination & Tourism
What It's Like for People of Color Traveling Through US...Features & Advice
HOTELS
Five Diamond hotels, which include just 0.4% of the nearly 27,000 AAA Diamond lodgings, are noted for world-class luxury, amenities and indulgence for a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
This year’s new entrants include:
– Boston Harbor Hotel, Boston, Mass.
– Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale, Scottsdale, Arizona
– Hotel Bel Air, Los Angeles, Calif.
– Hotel Xcaret Mexico, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
– Mandarin Oriental, Canouan, Canouan, St. Vincent and the Grenadines
– UNICO 20°N 87°W Hotel Riviera Maya, Akumal, Mexico
RESTAURANTS
Five Diamond restaurants, just 0.2% of more than 30,000 AAA Diamond restaurant listings, feature leading-edge cuisine, ingredients and preparation with extraordinary service and surroundings.
This year's new additions include:
– Ha’, Playa del Carmen, Mexico
– Le Baccara, Gatineau, Canada
– Providence, Los Angeles, Calif.
– SingleThread Farm Restaurant & Inn, Healdsburg, Calif.
– Smyth, Chicago, Ill.
To earn the coveted AAA Five Diamond designation, hotels and restaurants must pass a rigorous evaluation that includes unannounced, in-person inspections, anonymous overnight stays for hotels, and, finally, review by a panel of experts as an additional step to ensure credibility.
All AAA Diamond Program hotels and restaurants are re-evaluated annually to ensure they provide the best experience for travelers and diners.
For the complete lists of the 2020 AAA Four and Five Diamond hotels and restaurants, visit AAA.com/DiamondAwards.
For more information on Hotel Xcaret Mexico, UNICO Hotels Riviera Maya, Mexico, Boston, Los Angeles
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS