AIC Hotel Group Announces a Star-Studded Summer Music Takeover

AIC Hotel Group, the experiential brand offering unmatched vacation experiences, announced today the debut of the All-Star Summer Music Takeover at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana. From July 8 through Aug. 18, hotel guests are invited to experience four brand-new and unforgettable weekly shows that are one-of-a-kind.
Exclusively created and produced by Alliance Connection for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana, the shows will feature fan-favorite stars from legendary primetime TV shows “American Idol,” “Dancing with the Stars” and more. In addition to a special guest star appearance from “American Idol” runner-up Bo Bice and full-time residency with season 12 winner Candice Glover, the shows will also feature other past “Idol” contestants, including Clark Beckham, Ace Young, Diana DeGarmo, Constantine Maroulis and Matt Giraud.
"As a brand, we pride ourselves in bringing our guests fresh and exciting experiences to make their vacations unforgettable," said Frank Maduro, VP of marketing at AIC Hotel Group. "The All-Star Summer Music Takeover adds a new layer of premium entertainment to the hotel's programming that will further amplify the guest experience.”
The four weekly themed shows include:
Songs Around the World – Immerse yourself in the various musical arrangements, fantastic medleys and one-of-a-kind artist collaborations and you’ll soon be on the “Love Train,” embracing the realization that we are all one human race coming together for one spectacular evening.
Journey Through the Decades – Reminisce, while you sing along and travel through decades of your favorite music, reliving memories and making new ones along the way with an unbelievable night of entertainment.
Southern Rock Experience – Relive legendary tunes like “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Freebird” and "Ramblin Man," and we're certain you will leave this show a little bit country AND a little bit rock ‘n’ roll!
All-Star Dueling Pianos – Take two incredibly-talented “American Idol” contestants, give them each a piano and watch as they duel it out to classic hits along with guest’s requests. Performances also will include special guest stars and musical accompaniments.
