AMResorts Adjusts Reopening Schedules
Hotel & Resort AMResorts Janeen Christoff August 04, 2020
AMResorts has made changes and updates to its resort reopening schedule to comply with government guidelines in a variety of destinations.
Currently, 17 properties are open in the Mexican Caribbean.
Dreams Natura Resort & Spa will reopen on September 15, 2020. Dreams Puerto Aventuras, Now Emerald Cancun, Sunscape Akumal Riviera Maya and Zoetry Paraiso de la Bonita will reopen on October 1, 2020.
In Mexico's Pacific region, 11 resorts are currently open, and Dreams Huatulco will reopen on August 15, 2020, followed by Secrets Huatulco on September 1, 2020.
In the Caribbean/Central America, only Sunscape Curacao is currently open. Secrets Papagayo will reopen next on September 4, 2020, followed by Dreams Curacao on October 1, 2020, and Secrets St. Martin on October 16, 2020. On November 1, 2020, both Dreams Las Mareas and Dreams Playa Bonita will reopen.
In the Dominican Republic, Secrets Cap Cana and Dreams Macao Beach are open. Dreams Palm Beach is expected to reopen on August 7, 2020. Now Onyx will reopen on October 1, 2020, followed Dreams Punta Cana on October 2. Secrets Royal Beach will open on October 22. On November 1, 2020, Dreams Dominicus La Romana and Now Larimar reopen with Sunscape Puerto Plata following on November 4 and Breathless Punta Cana and Zoetry Agua on November 5, 2020.
Jamaica resorts will begin reopening on August 8, 2020. Secrets St. James and Secrets Wild Orchid will both open on that day. Breathless Montego Bay and Zoetry Montego Bay will reopen on October 1, 2020.
