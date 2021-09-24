Benefits of Staying at an All-Inclusive Resort Right Now
As people tiptoe back into the traveling world, some are hesitant to take that first trip after an extended time at home. With multiple modes of vacation available, it’s hard to choose which one best fits each comfort level.
During a time of ever-changing travel restrictions and new protocols, all-inclusive resorts stand out as an ideal form of travel when choosing a vacation during the coronavirus pandemic. Oasis Hotels & Resorts not only has certified sanitization protocols in place but also a hassle-free cancelation policy and on-site COVID-19 testing, always keeping the health and safety of guests at a high priority.
With no shortage of expansive outdoor areas, Oasis’ collection of properties in Cancun boasts multiple restaurants to dine in, trendy bars to enjoy and sprawling pool areas to set up camp at. Other features at these properties include endless activities and entertainment all day and into the evening. Having everything one needs on-site means there’s really no reason to leave the resort.
Health and safety have not been forgotten though, and Oasis Hotels & Resorts meets all certifications set by Cristal International Standards, including sanitizing high-touch areas and deep cleaning all guestrooms between occupants.
The benefits of booking an all-inclusive resort go beyond what the property itself has to offer too. Oasis allows future guests to book with confidence by offering a hassle-free cancellation policy. Currently, individual reservations can be canceled for any reason up to 24 hours prior to the arrival time without any penalties. Meanwhile, groups can change the dates of their reservations without penalty up to 24 hours prior to arrival as well.
On top of the generous cancellation policy, the resort company is also offering complimentary COVID-19 antigen tests to guests from the United States staying three nights or more. Anyone staying less than three nights can purchase one for about $18. COVID-19 PCR tests are also available if needed for approximately $75.
Although rare, there is always the possibility of testing positive. If this happens, Oasis is prepared to host the guest and one companion for up to 14 nights at no additional charge. In this instance, guests will have comfortable accommodations, all meals and non-alcoholic beverages.
There’s never been a better time to book one of these Cancun properties, as they are currently offering the lowest rates of the year. The all-inclusive resort options include The Pyramid at Grand Oasis, Grand Oasis Cancun, Grand Oasis Palm and Oasis Palm. Oasis also has a handful of hotels offering European Plans: Oh! Cancun on the Beach, Oh! Cancun the Urban Oasis and Smart Cancun by Oasis.
To learn more about Oasis Hotels & Resorts or to book your long-awaited vacation, contact a travel advisor or visit the company’s dedicated COVID-19 Resource Center.
