Blue Diamond Resorts Announces Brand Expansion for Royalton Luxury Resorts

Blue Diamond Resorts announces its plans to expand Royalton Luxury Resorts by rebranding four of its existing properties. On November 1, 2020, the family-friendly resorts Grand Memories Punta Cana and Grand Memories Splash will merge into one resort and be rebranded as Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa.
A favorite among adult vacationers, CHIC Punta Cana, will be rebranded to Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa, and Royalton Suites Cancun will be transformed into Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa, a stylish adults-only oasis on the Cancun strip.
“The decision to bring these properties under the Royalton Luxury Resorts umbrella will allow for seamless integration of brand standards and operations across the portfolio,” says Jordi Pelfort, President, Hotels and Resorts, Sunwing Travel Group, “This is an excellent opportunity to expand the award-winning Royalton Luxury Resorts brand to a variety of travelers.”
Upon opening, Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa will deliver Royalton’s All-In Luxury concept with a wave of family-friendly features, such as one of the largest on-site water parks in the Caribbean, an arcade, VR gaming, escape room and more. Along with its upscale amenities, guests of Royalton Splash Punta Cana will have Stay-At-1, Play-At-2 access to neighboring Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Spa.
With their modern style and luxurious amenities, Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa and Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa will offer guests aged 18+ Royalton’s All-In Luxury features with a fresh twist, perfect for guests in search of an all-inclusive social-vacation experience.
Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun and Royalton CHIC Punta Cana’s daily activities and exclusive events will bring an elevated experience to two of the Caribbean’s most popular beachfront locales.
