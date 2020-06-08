California Prepares to Reopen for Leisure Travel
Hotel & Resort Janeen Christoff June 08, 2020
The California Hotel and Lodging Association is getting ready for a safe reopening of hotels and accommodations as leisure travel reopens in California.
Hotel-specific plans, employee training and webinars are available to ensure the well-being of guests and employees when hotels reopen statewide on June 12, 2020.
Governor Gavin Newsom announced revised California Department of Public Health (CDPH) guidelines so that individual counties could allow re-openings. All but eight of the state's 58 counties have provided mandatory health reports to CDPH to meet the new COVID-19 health criteria.
"We are ready, prepared and relieved to reopen California hotels," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, president and CEO of CHLA. "Our CDC-backed health safety procedures will ensure the well-being of our guests, our employees and our communities."
CHLA has specific plans customized for its members added to its Clean + Safe guide. The comprehensive guidance includes recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA for guest and employee cleanliness, workplace cleaning and disinfecting and further improved safety and cleanliness for the guest experience.
