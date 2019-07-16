Celebrate Vidanta's 45th Anniversary by Entering to Win a Dream Destination Wedding
WHY IT RATES: In celebration of their anniversary, Grupo Vidanta will be giving a dream destination wedding, valued at over $200,000, for one lucky couple and 45 guests. - Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
Grupo Vidanta, the leading resort and tourism developer in Mexico and Latin America, announced today its "45 Years of Happiness: Dream Wedding Giveaway" global campaign, to celebrate its 45th anniversary in a big way. Boasting an impressive portfolio of entertainment and destination resorts located on some of the most coveted beaches in Mexico, Vidanta is looking for one lucky couple to plan their dream wedding in paradise at any one of Vidanta's premier properties in Nuevo Vallarta, Riviera Maya, Los Cabos, Acapulco, Puerto Peñasco, or Puerto Vallarta with 45 of their closest friends and family in attendance.
The couple will work with on-site event planners to bring their dream wedding to life with an enormous giveaway package valued at over $200,000 USD. The winner will not only receive the Vidanta wedding ceremony and reception but added high-end resort accommodations for up to 45 friends and family, at no extra cost.
All 45 wedding guests will receive a complimentary welcome cocktail upon arrival, complimentary meals for the duration of their stay, and a four-night stay in a Master Room in the selected destination. Attendees will have access to world-class lifestyle offerings, along with all of the high-end amenities and exceptional service that has made Vidanta a premier name in luxury vacationing.
On their wedding night, the winning couple will stay in a sumptuous suite, followed by a 4-night honeymoon vacation in the same selected destination. The lucky couple may also select a stunning custom wedding dress or an exclusive tuxedo, made in collaboration with Vidanta Weddings and the recognized Mexican designer, Benito Santos, along with professional salon services for one on the wedding day. Plus, the couple will remember their special day forever with photography by 1LoveStudios, including a complimentary three-hour engagement shoot, full-day wedding photography from two select photographers, full digital download of images, 10 prints up to size 8x10, along with still drone photos.
"Grupo Vidanta was founded with a mission to create the most extraordinary vacation and entertainment experiences in the world, offering a destination where guests and couples from all over the world can share happy memories filled with new discoveries," said Iván Chávez, Executive Vice President of Grupo Vidanta. "Now, upon the company's 45th anniversary, we want to celebrate these life-changing moments and create an especially sweet moment for one lucky couple."
Anyone interested in participating in Grupo Vidanta's 45th-anniversary giveaway must apply online at www.vidantaweddinggiveaway.com and include a small blurb and a short video explaining why they, or a couple they know, should win an amazing free Vidanta destination wedding with up to 45 people and a honeymoon stay at a Vidanta destination.
The final deadline for applications is August 28th, 2019 at 11:50 PM CDT. Winners will be announced via Vidanta's social media channels on September 10th, 2019.
For more information, visit: GrupoVidanta.com.
SOURCE: Grupo Vidanta press release.
