Elite Island Resorts Offering Antigua and Barbuda Air Packages

Galley Bay Resort Antigua
Restaurant Week air packages are available to guests at Galley Bay Resort and other EIR resorts. (Photo by Brian Major)

Elite Island Resorts (EIR) is offering travelers a $500 air credit for bookings made during Antigua and Barbuda’s Restaurant Week, a two-week celebration of culinary creativity and excellence across the dual-island nation, scheduled for May 7-21, 2023. Guests can opt for stays at any of four all-inclusive EIR properties.

Via prix-fixe lunch and dinner menus at participating restaurants, celebrity chef appearances and “Eat Like a Local” experiences where islanders host travelers for home-cooked meals, Restaurant Week will celebrate Antigua & Barbuda’s food, people and culture.

Launched this year as an Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) initiative, Restaurant Week will also provide visitors and residents with opportunities to explore Antigua and Barbuda produce, seafood and farm-to-table fare. Participating EIR resorts include the St. James Club & Villas, Verandah Resort & Spa, Pineapple Beach Club and Galley Bay Resort & Spa.

"Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is a delicious way to explore the culture of our country," said Charles Henry Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda’s minister for tourism, "because the beach is just the beginning of what these islands have to offer."

Participating Restaurant Week eateries include Sheer Rocks, which will offer lunch tapas followed by an elevated dinner menu; Catherine’s Café, featuring classic, French-inspired dishes on the beach, and an “Asian showcase” menu at Rokuni’s, according to ABTA officials.

Other participants will include Barbuda’s Barbuda Belle, offering “a variety of menu options” at The Mangrove, its on-site restaurant. In addition, Antigua’s Gather Steakhouse and Garden Grill will showcase the farm-to-table concept at its Garden Grill and a “refined ambiance” at the seaside Gather Steakhouse.

