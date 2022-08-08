Experiencing Luxury and Adventure on Mexico's Holbox Island
Hotel & Resort Karisma Hotels & Resorts TravelPulse Staff August 08, 2022
Karisma Hotels & Resorts and Margaritaville have inaugurated Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma, Punta Coco, Isla Holbox, the first luxury boutique resort created worldwide by both prestigious hotel brands for guests seeking adventure with amenities and five-star service in one of the most incredible natural havens of the Mexican Caribbean.
Located on the captivating Yucatan Peninsula, this resort features 39 spacious suites and six different room types, including fantastic swim-up suites, combining warm hospitality and incredible relaxing energy while offering a variety of exciting and fun endless activities for couples and families as well as travelers looking for rejuvenation and relaxation.
The hotel complex, owned by a group of investors from Cancun and operated by renowned hotel consortiums, adds to the successful economic and tourism development of Holbox by generating more than 500 jobs in its construction, 65 in its stage of operation as well as has allowed a greater economic spill to benefit service providers of the island, such as taxi drivers and boat drivers and suppliers of inputs such as fresh fish, bakery, ice cream, and vegetables.
Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma, Punta Coco, Isla Holbox sees in its first year of operation a 75 percent occupation, with an influx of visitors coming mainly from the United States (40 percent) and Canada (30 percent), with the remainder from Europe and Mexico. Although its concept is aimed at visitors of all ages with a high average socioeconomic status, it is estimated that the majority of its guests will be couples and a lower percentage of families.
“We're excited to elevate the hotel experience at Holbox, with an authentic product and safeguarding the ecology. Our priority is to be part of the community, integrating the products they offer or produce on the island as unique experiences for guests. In addition to using materials from the region, such as the hardwoods of Yucatan, Mexican products were used in all areas as well as amenities, such as natural oils that have cruelty-free certifications,” said Karisma Hotels & Resorts Vice President of Operations Daniel Lozano.
This tourist development, located on a mangrove garden and raised wooden bridges with elegant touches inspired by the sea, has a boho-chic style and concepts with outdoor designs, covered in neutral tones and decoration inspired by the sea, flora, and fauna surrounding the paradisiacal complex.
“We are delighted to inaugurate Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma, Punta Coco, Isla Holbox, and ensure that, since its opening last March, our first guests can enjoy a unique experience designed to evoke great adventures for an intrepid traveler,” added Lozano. The suites are distributed in three-level buildings with a choice of pool, terrace, or suites with a swim-up pool with direct access to the main pool and the swim-up pool bar.
Each room is equipped with beautiful furnishings, double bathrooms, luxury amenities, and a refreshment center, among other features. “Guests are immediately immersed in a unique setting with the lush landscapes of the Island from the moment they arrive at Margaritaville St. Somewhere."
Holbox Island is a beautiful destination hidden among a remote paradise, full of adventures and natural wonders. The unique experiences offered by the island are truly spectacular, whether it is swimming among whale sharks or kayaking in the bioluminescent waters,” said Beat Müller, Director of Senior Operations Mexico at Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
Margaritaville St. Somewhere by Karisma, Punta Coco, Isla Holbox boasts two incredible outdoor restaurants to take guests on a culinary adventure with local inspirations featuring expert-made cocktails and gastronomic concepts that transcend both land and sea. The Sandbar & Pan American Grill offers an eclectic menu designed to enjoy fresh seafood, ceviches, harpoon-caught fish, and other amazing seafood dishes.
At The Harbor House Peninsular Cuisine & Wood Stove Bar, diners will savor the vibrant cuisine of the Yucatan Peninsula, with unique and ancestral creations such as cochinita pibil (a traditional pork recipe), grilled fresh fish, and bruschetta baked in a wood-fired oven.
The Lone Palm Bar & Swim Up Bar offers a wide selection of fresh cocktails and premium drinks in the pool area. For an additional fee, guests visiting the property can enjoy an afternoon of deep-sea fishing outside the resort, a trip for bird watching, swimming with whale sharks, and other incredible optional excursions.
In the heart of Holbox Island, an island northwest of Cancun, Margaritaville St. Somewhere is a seaside paradise that offers an atmosphere of exclusivity and tranquility as there are no cars on the island, only golf carts and buggies. Guests will be fully immersed in the area's rich natural offerings, including complimentary access to the Yum Balam Biosphere Reserve, home to an incredible lagoon full of diverse bird species.
Holbox is the dream island for outdoor lovers with great adventures to explore, from diving with majestic whale sharks, kayaking through the mangroves, or sailing at night in the area's famous bioluminescent waters. Visitors can even tour the island's fantastic street art and kitesurf in the turquoise waters. To ensure the biosafety and well-being of its guests, Karisma Hotels & Resorts created a comprehensive program called Karisma Peace of Mind that includes strict health and hygiene protocols among its staff and facilities.
