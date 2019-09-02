Fall Entertainment at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, The Cosmopolitan’s distinct vertical multi-tower design features more than 3,000 guestrooms with residential living spaces, private terraces and breathtaking views of the city skyline. Here is a list of some of the events happening this fall:
The Chelsea
Inspired by some of the world’s most iconic venues, The Chelsea is a 40,000 square-foot transformable space featuring remnant brick tiling, an eclectic collection of stage production props, a vintage lobby bar, private VIP opera boxes and a memorable grand staircase complete with a dramatic chandelier. The venue’s stage attracts some of today’s hottest acts:
Daddy Yankee – Friday, Sept. 13
The Cult – Sunday, Oct. 6
Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal – Saturday, Oct. 19
Thom Yorke: Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes – Saturday, Oct. 26
Alessia Cara w/ special guest Ryland James – Friday, Nov. 15
Bill Burr – Saturday, Dec. 21
Pancho Barraza
In celebration of Mexican Independence Day Weekend, Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barraza will perform at The Chelsea. Pancho Barraza has been a classic performer of Mexican Norteño and banda music since starting out as a solo artist in 1995.
His debut album, Mis Canciones De Amor, was a smash, and since then, he's become known throughout the field as one of the best singers of this type of music in Mexico.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Doors at 8:00 p.m.; Show at 9:00 p.m.
Tickets: $53
Interpol
The New York-bred trio is known for its vital part in New York City’s early 21st-century rock renaissance. Following a hugely successful 15th anniversary tour celebrating the seminal 2002 debut album, Turn On the Bright Lights, the trio worked tirelessly to release its sixth studio album, recently debuting Marauder in 2018.
Interpol originated in New York in 1997 when guitarist Daniel Kessler recruited bassist Carlos Dengler and singer and guitarist Paul Banks to form the band. In 2002, with Sam Fogarino on drums, the band released its debut album Turn On The Bright Lights, which was lauded as one of the most successful albums of the year.
Over the next decade, Interpol would see wide critical and commercial acclaim playing major festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza and Primavera.
Friday, Oct. 4
Doors at 7:00 p.m.; Show at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $39; Reserved seating starting at $59
Schitt’s Creek: Up Close & Personal **NEW**
Join Schitt’s Creek cast members Catherine O'Hara, Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire and Noah Reid for a live, interactive evening that promises to be fun and insightful while giving fans an insider’s look into the making of the series.
Using clips, behind-the-scenes footage, stories from cast members and some special surprises, fans will have a chance to engage with the actors and creators of the series Variety calls one of “the best TV shows of the year.”
Schitt’s Creek, the critically acclaimed comedy co-created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy, follows a wealthy family who suddenly find themselves broke and forced to live in Schitt’s Creek, a small town they once bought as a joke. The series features comedy legends and Emmy® Award-winning actors Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott, alongside breakout stars Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Doors at 7:00 p.m.; Show at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets: $49; Reserved seating starting at $69
To see a full listing of events, click here.
SOURCE: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas press release.
