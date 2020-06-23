Hedonism II Returning in July With ‘Party Safely’ Guidelines
Travelers who want a wild vacation after being stuck inside during the coronavirus quarantine should look into a stay at Hedonism II, which has announced a new set of health and safety guidelines.
While Jamaica officials reopened the country’s borders to international travelers on June 15, the clothing-optional, adults-only, all-inclusive resort will once again welcome guests on July 1 with a new “Party Safely” initiative.
Along with local and world health officials, Hedonism II implemented new preventative measures, including social-distancing guidelines, mandatory temperature checks and the buffets no longer being self-serve.
“In anticipation of Hedonism II's July 1 reopening, we have spent the last month undertaking preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards,” Hedonism II General Manager Kevin Levee said in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming home our guests and are confident that the iconic Hedonism II experience will shine through, even if it’s with some adjustments.”
In addition, the resort will continuously disinfect in room surfaces, sanitize high-contact areas, spray luggage at the time of arrival and provide masks for employees and guests, as the Jamaican Government requires them.
Remember: masks are required, but clothes are optional.
The property will also feature a team of specially trained nurses and 24-hour medical service.
Travelers can receive incentives for visiting Hedonism II when it reopens, including a $300 resort credit per room for travelers arriving between July 1 and September 30 who do not cancel or rebook their vacation.
