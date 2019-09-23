Hilton’s Martinique on Broadway Finishing Multi-Million Dollar Renovation
There are almost too many choices when selecting a New York hotel, so it helps to first choose an area of town to stay in—Time Square, Soho, Tribeca, East Village, Midtown, etc.
But on a recent stay in Manhattan, we discovered a lovely property in one of the more up-and-coming neighborhoods, NoMad. Situated adjacent to Midtown and Chelsea, NoMad stands for North of Madison Square Park (the park that was home to the original Shake Shack).
The Martinique New York on Broadway, Curio Collection by Hilton has a rich history. The hotel opened a century ago, before the nearby Empire State Building was even a thought.
Back then, it served the city’s theater district, which over time moved further up Broadway to the area surrounding Times Square. The hotel has undergone many changes over the years, including serving as housing and even sitting vacant.
Martinique reopened as a hotel in 1998 and went through several different brands before joining Hilton’s Curio Collection early this year.
The property is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation spearheaded by HVS Design. Each of the hotel’s 531 guestrooms and suites has been upgraded with sleek contemporary furnishings, eco-friendly HVAC systems, and streamlined bathrooms.
We were stunned at how spacious the rooms feel, a luxury rarely found in NYC hotels.
During our stay this summer, the hotel lobby was still being redone, but the original hand-laid tiled marble floor was coming back to life. When completed, the lobby will boast plush art deco furnishing, crystal chandeliers, concierge services, and fully equipped connectivity zone.
Soon after the lobby completion, the newly relocated 1,500 sq. ft. gym will be unveiled. The fitness zone will offer high-tech cardio and strengthening equipment, a large free-weight area, and new restrooms. And in 2020, the lobby restaurant, lounge, and gourmet coffee bar will come on stage. American contemporary cuisine and season delights will be showcased in a multi-level dining experience.
The Martinique’s neighborhood is changing quickly but is surrounded by so many interesting areas and attractions, including the Flower District, the Garment District, Madison Square Park, and the High Line. Check out the nearby free Museum at FIT or the Museum of Sex, depending on your mood.
I loved the Martinique’s “Are you curious?” walking tour/local guide. This free pamphlet gives guests local suggestions, and calls out staff favorites, from restaurants to architecture to attractions. The guide is broken up into five areas, depending on the guest’s personality: Culturist, challenger, pathfinder, epicurean, or spiritualist.
Tara Williams, the Director of Guest Relations, gives occasional walking tours of the area for guests, and the hotel is considering making this a regular program, based on positive feedback. While we were visiting (for World Pride), she gave a special walking tour in an around NoMad, pointing out different LGBTQ sights and historical areas—a nice touch for LGBTQ visitors to the property.
