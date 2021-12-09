Last updated: 12:26 PM ET, Thu December 09 2021

Hyatt To Expand Luxury Hotel Brand Portfolio in Europe, Middle East

Hyatt Hotels Corporation has announced plans for seven new luxury hotels and resorts throughout Europe and the Middle East in a move that will build on the company's portfolio of luxury brand offerings in key growth markets.

Announced at the luxury travel trade show ILTM Cannes this week, the expansion comes in addition to 24 previously announced luxury hotels within Hyatt's luxury portfolio globally that are slated to open by 2023 and on the heels of Hyatt's launch of digital room keys in Apple Wallet.

The seven new properties announced on Thursday are set to join Hyatt's Alila, Andaz, Destination by Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Park Hyatt, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, and Thompson Hotels brands. They include Magma Resort Santorini, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand (pictured above); 7Pines Resort Sardinia, part of the Destination by Hyatt brand; Thompson Madrid; Andaz Doha; Alila Lanzarote; Grand Hyatt Lanzarote and Park Hyatt Riyadh Diriyah Gate. The latter three properties are each slated to open in 2025 while the other four are scheduled to open from mid to late 2022.

With the new properties, Hyatt aims to deliver personalized service, story-worthy experiences and world-class offerings in cultural and desirable destinations renowned for their cuisine, architecture, immersive cultures and history.

"Today, more than ever, our members and guests are looking for unforgettable travel moments – moments that are truly meaningful and leave an indelible mark, connecting them to experiences that change and inspire them," Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, loyalty, brand marketing and consumer insights, Hyatt, said in a statement. "The addition of these new hotels and resorts across Hyatt's luxury portfolio will reinforce Hyatt's position as a leader in the luxury hospitality space."

See below for additional openings within Hyatt’s luxury brand portfolio over the next two years:

2022

—La Zambra, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Mijas, Spain (formerly the Byblos Hotel)
—Fuji Speedway Hotel, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Oyama, Japan
—Grand Resort Qingchengshan, a Destination by Hyatt hotel, in Greater China
—Andaz Prague in the Czech Republic
—Andaz Nanjing Hexi in Greater China
—Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach in Thailand
—Grand Hyatt Kuwait
—Grand Hyatt Gurgaon in India
—Grand Hyatt Shenzhou Peninsula in Greater China
—Park Hyatt Marrakech in Morocco
—Park Hyatt Jakarta in Indonesia
—Alila Kothaifaru Maldives in the Maldives
—Alila Taihu Suzhou in Greater China
—Thompson Austin in the U.S.
—Thompson Denver in the U.S.
—Hotel La Compañía, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Panama City, Panama
—Numu in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico

2023

—Park Hyatt Los Cabos Hotel & Residences in Mexico
—Hotel Rhodania, Crans Montana, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Switzerland
—Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki, part of The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand, in Finland
—Grand Hyatt Colombo in Sri Lanka
—Thompson Houston in the U.S.
—Thompson Monterrey in Mexico
—Thompson South Beach in the U.S.

