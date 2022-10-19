Krystal Hotels & Resorts Introduces New Krystal Altitude Brand
Janeen Christoff October 19, 2022
Grupo Hotelero Santa Fe (GHSF) is launching a new high-end hospitality concept as part of Krystal Hotels & Resorts.
Krystal Altitude features customized concierge service throughout the resort as well as a reinvented gastronomy and mixology offering alongside stylish entertainment. The new Altitude brand will be available in prime Mexican destinations such as Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.
At Cancun Travel Mart, Francisco Medina, CEO of GHSF, discussed the brand and its potential, describing Krystal Altitude as a new concept that "attends to the new trends of the markets and target clients, following a two-year growth of the demand of customized experiences and services."
"[GHSF] has focused on four different brands: Krystal Hotels & Resorts, Krystal Urban, Krystal Grand, and now Krystal Altitude, to reinforce new and diverse experiences that comply with the guests' current preferences," Medina noted.
Krystal Altitude is ready to make its debut.
"This new concept of service will arrive on November 1, when our Hilton Puerto Vallarta hotel and its exclusive The Hacienda section—available for guests 13 and up—will become Krystal Altitude Vallarta," said Medina. "Likewise, Krystal Grand Cancun will become Krystal Altitude Cancun, which will also offer two extraordinary sections focused on the experiences of families, couples or friends."
Both the Krystal Altitude Cancun and Krystal Altitude Vallarta will provide all-inclusive services. Guests will be pampered throughout their stays with diverse and unique menu options at restaurants, delicious cocktails and premium drinks at bars and in specialty restaurants and endless fun at Kamp Krystal for younger guests and Adventure Friends for teens.
Through the Krystal Hotel & Resorts app, the hotel will be able to communicate with guests, offering greater satisfaction and the ability to provide unforgettable experiences at Krystal Altitude properties.
