Learn About Hotel Xcaret Mexico’s Rewards Program
Hotel & Resort Hotel Xcaret Mexico Codie Liermann December 11, 2019
Located in Riviera Maya—just 45 minutes from the Cancun International Airport—and nestled between the forest and the Caribbean Sea is Hotel Xcaret Mexico, a resort that invites guests to experience history, nature and entertainment all in one place.
The property encompasses winding rivers, jungle trails, coves, beaches and an eco-integrating design, all while paying tribute to the Mayan Region.
A stay at this resort encourages guests to disconnect from the digital world and allows them to experience the All-Fun Inclusive concept: in addition to an all-inclusive experience at the resort, visitors also have unlimited access to the iconic parks and tours in the area. It’s enough to keep adventure lovers busy throughout the entire stay.
Travel agents can keep this resort in mind for all types of travelers, from multi-generational families and corporate groups to honeymooners and wedding parties.
In addition to having satisfied clients, agents also get rewarded when booking Hotel Xcaret Mexico. The Xcaret Rewards program is specifically designed with the travel agent in mind with motivating incentives that reward agents for every purchase made.
Xcaret Rewards aims to keep the process simple so agents can focus on helping clients:
—Book a three- to five- night reservation at Hotel Xcaret Mexico and receive $50 per stay.
—Book a reservation of six nights or longer at Hotel Xcaret Mexico and receive $100 per stay.
—Travel agents receive a check for the bookings made.
Booking clients here is a no brainer, but it’s also nice to have first-hand knowledge to share. Whether clients have specific questions or want to hear about the experience directly from their agent, it’s important for travel agents to experience the resort for themselves.
This is why in addition to Xcaret Rewards, Hotel Xcaret Mexico also offers a travel agent rate. There is a 35 percent discount on website rates available to agents. Reservations can be made with the Reservation Department by emailing booking@hotelxcaret.com.
Hotel Xcaret Mexico is honored to have the support of travel agents and offers incentives and agent rates in order to better support agents in assisting their mutual clients.
Travel agents can visit the Xcaret Rewards website to learn more.
