Melody Maker Confirms Cancun Travel Mart Café Sponsorship
Hotel & Resort Melody Maker Cancun July 02, 2019
WHY IT RATES: Melody Maker Hotel Cancun has confirmed sponsorship for the CTM'19 on October 15 and 16. —Codie Liermann, Associate Editor
Melody Maker Hotel, located in the heart of the Cancun Hotel Zone, has confirmed they will sponsor the Cancun Travel Mart (CTM’19) Café during the Tuesday and Wednesday business sessions at the Cancun International Convention Center October 15 and 16.
The CTM Café provides a unique place for Cancun Travel Mart Buyers and Suppliers to gather in a casual and comfortable environment. It is located in the center of the Supplier Exhibit/Stand area and provides a convenient and comfortable place for CTM Delegates to gather between appointments and to “network.” Follow-up surveys consistently rate the Café one of the most popular CTM activities.
Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association President Roberto Cintron said, “We are very excited about Melody Maker Hotel becoming the Cancun Travel Mart Café Sponsor. They are a valued and active Hotel Association member, and they will be an important part of the CTM’19 success.”
Manuel Cuevas, William H. Coleman, Inc. Executive Vice President stated, “Melody Maker Hotel’s expertise and commitment to excellence will make the Café very special. We are delighted to welcome them to the Cancun Travel Mart elite group of Sponsors.”
The annual Cancun Travel Mart (CTM) is sponsored by the Cancun, Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres Hotel Association and managed by William H. Coleman, Inc.
Visit www.cancuntravelmart.com for complete information and registration.
SOURCE: Cancun Travel Mart press release.
