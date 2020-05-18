Palace, Le Blanc Spa Resorts Celebrate Reopening With Two-for-One Stays
May 18, 2020
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts are launching a special reopening promotion, offering two rooms for the price of one at any of the brands' properties in Mexico and Jamaica.
The limited-time offer is available for stays booked now through June 30, 2020, for travel between June 1 and December 20, 2020. Qualifying guests can use both rooms during their vacation, gift their free room to a friend or save the extra room for when they return at a later date up until December 20, 2020.
Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts boast 10 luxury oceanfront resorts across Mexico and Jamaica, appealing to travelers of all types and interests, including multigenerational families, couples and wellness travelers, among others.
Guests can also look forward to Palace Resorts' Kids & Teens Stay Free promotion as well as receive as much as $1,500 in resort credit valid for spa services, land and sea tours and golf.
Meanwhile, Le Blanc Spa Resorts guests can take advantage of Blanc Benefits, a collection of amenities and services that come with their stay, including golf, unique destination experiences, exclusive dinners, spa services and more.
In addition to savings and exclusive benefits, both Palace Resorts and Le Blanc Spa Resorts offer flexible booking policies and recently launched an advanced safety and cleanliness initiative to provide guests with added peace of mind amid COVID-19. Purely Palace and Purely Le Blanc include enhanced preventive actions across all points of contact, including limiting hotel occupancy, practicing social distancing, removing buffets and many other measures.
Contact your travel advisor or visit PalaceResorts.com or LeBlancSpaResorts.com for more information on the two-for-one reopening promotion.
