Saudi’s Hottest Hotels

Saudi Arabia is home to top luxury hotels where guests can experience the ultimate relaxation and pampering in this relatively untouched destination. However, travelers also have the option to book unique lodging experiences that really showcase this emerging destination.
Some of the hottest luxury properties include the Nofa Riyadh, a Radisson Collection Resort, which is perched above the Nofa Wildlife Park and features an equestrian estate as well as a world-class golf course surrounded by sand dunes and mountains. Guests can see more than 700 animals, including zebras, sables, giraffes, cheetahs and more.
The resort, 45 minutes from downtown Riyadh, features 57 luxurious bungalows, a show jumping arena, a polo field, a luxury health club and spa as well as the golf course and wildlife park.
Travelers can look to The Ritz-Carlton, Jeddah for the royal treatment on the Red Sea.
With its palatial roots, the property welcomes guests with its magnificent fountain, majestic arches and traditional Saudi hospitality.
The hotel is located on Al Hamra corniche and overlooks the Red Sea. It is a destination for international business travelers, newlyweds, pilgrims journeying to Makkah and families seeking a weekend escape. Guestrooms overlook the sea and restaurants highlight global cuisines.
Visitors to Jeddah are able to explore the city's history and culture, exploring the nearby Al Balad historic district and the Floating Mosque.
In the Eastern Province, the Sunset Beach Resort is a sanctuary in Kohbar. The five-star, private resorts occupies more than 550,000 square meters of landscaped gardens and beaches along the peninsula facing both the Aziziyah Bay and the Arabian Gulf coastline.
Guests have the option to stay in one of Sunset Beach's 251 villas, chalets and beachfront cabanas, all of which are opulent, private and spaciously designed.
In addition to its iconic luxury properties, Saudi Arabia has emerged as one of the hottest destinations for new hotel and resort openings, welcoming myriad new properties over the last couple of years.
Saudi Arabia recently welcomed its first Banyan Tree property in AlUla in October 2022. Located in the Ashar Valley near the city, the luxury tented resort blends into the desert landscape and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom villas.
Also in AlUla is another unique, eco-friendly property, the Habitas AlUla Resort. The property, which opened in 2021, has already won architectural awards for hospitality design.
The resort offers an immersive experience blending nature, creative expression, human connection and adventure. Ninety-six guestrooms that span three tiers, including Celestial Villas, Alcove Villas and Canyon Villas. The resort features a yoga deck, a wellness and fitness center, a restaurant and a swimming pool.
In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia recently welcomed InterContinental Durrat Al Riyadh Resort & Spa in the distinguished neighborhood of Banban, Riyadh. The property occupies 154,000 square meters of oasis and is ideal for business and leisure travelers alike. The facilities include an array of restaurants, a spa, indoor and outdoor pools and more.
In fact, IHG Hotels & Resorts operates an extensive portfolio of properties in Saudi Arabia in cities and destinations around the country that include popular brands such as Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, InterContinental, Voco and more.
Coming Soon
In addition to these luxurious and unique already-open properties, there are many exciting new additions coming soon for travelers planning a trip.
There are plans for a new Armani Hotel Diriyah, the company's third property, which will be located in the Diriyah Gate Development and just 15 minutes from Riyadh.
Also in the Diriyah Gate Development will be the Four Seasons Hotel Diriyah, Saudi Arabia. The project, announced by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) will include approximately 150 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, expansive meeting and event spaces, a wellness spa with seven treatment rooms and a fitness center, as well as two outdoor pools with private cabanas.
Anantara is also coming to the Diriyah Gate Development as is an 80-room Fauchon Boutique Hotel from the French brand and two Marriott properties, proving that Diriyah Gate is the new it destination for travelers heading to the Kingdom.
The Cosmopolitan’s Iconic Rooftop Ice Rink Returns This Holiday Season
