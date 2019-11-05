Villas of Distinction Announces New Partnerships in Las Vegas
Villas of Distinction announced today that it has rights to sell luxury villas at the famed Caesars Palace Las Vegas and Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace.
“It is an honor to have been selected as the villa company to work with Caesars Entertainment Corporation,” said Willie Fernandez, general manager and vice president for Villas of Distinction. “We are constantly looking to offer our guests the finest in accommodations and service in the most in-demand destinations, and securing the rights to sell these luxury accommodations is just one way we are delivering on this promise.”
Rarely seen by the public, the sprawling villas at Caesars Palace feature imported marble floors, private elevators, hand-painted wall murals and more, along with amenities such as around-the-clock butlers and roundtrip airport limo service.
The Marcus Aurelius Villa and the Titus Villa at Caesars Palace are currently available for booking on VillasofDistinction.com, with more options to be added soon.
With a Spanish design theme, the 9,500-square-foot Marcus Aurelius Villa offers three bedrooms and various over-the-top amenities including an exotic fish tank, a double-sided fireplace, grand piano, billiard room, a media room with theater-style seating and massage chairs and private terrace with a whirlpool spa and fire pit.
The larger, 11,200-square-foot Titus Villa features a British design theme with a private outdoor garden offering a 390-square-foot pool, fire pit and direct access to the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis. Additional standout highlights include massage chairs in the media room, a billiard room with a bar, an integrated audio/visual system and a grand piano – making it the perfect villa for entertaining.
“Known worldwide for its collection of opulent villas, which have hosted some of the world's most discriminating guests including celebrities, dignitaries and royalty, Caesars Palace has partnered with Villas of Distinction to sell these luxury accommodations,” said Annette Weishaar, senior vice president of partnerships and channel marketing for Caesars Entertainment. “Through this partnership, luxury travelers can enjoy lavish suites and villas with elevated service and customized experiences at the center of the Las Vegas Strip.”
Also available on the site, the two-story Nobu Penthouse and $35,000-per-night Nobu Villa at the Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace offer spacious accommodations with a modern Japanese-inspired design by the Rockwell Group.
Ranging from 2,200 to 4,350 square feet with the option of connecting up to five bedrooms, the Nobu Penthouse features a curved staircase with a second-story terrace, a stone hearth wall, sleek furnishings, a 90-inch flat-screen TV, a billiard table and a separate dining area.
A celebrity favorite, the 10,300-square-foot Nobu Villa offers three bedrooms and unsurpassed views of Las Vegas Boulevard. The villa’s rooftop terrace features a full barbeque pit with Robatayaki grill, zen garden and Japanese-inspired onsen tub, while the master bedroom includes a private massage room, sauna and elevated round soaking tub.
In addition to around-the-clock butler and roundtrip airport transportation, guests can lavish in exclusive Nobu Hotel amenities including VIP check-in, priority seating at Nobu Restaurant and access to Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s 24-hour in-room dining menu.
“Caesars Entertainment truly embodies the best of Las Vegas,” said Steve Lassman, vice president of villa product and agency relations for Villas of Distinction. “Caesars is the best-in-class when it comes to entertainment, service, restaurants and luxury villas, and we are excited to bring our guests this amazing vacation experience. From dining, casinos, shows and nightlife to golf, shopping, spas and more, Las Vegas is the epicenter of entertainment and now we are part of the action.”
Villas of Distinction will also be the luxury villa rental company to offer villas at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai, coming to the site toward the end of 2019, beginning of 2020.
To learn more about these newly added luxury villas offered through Villas of Distinction, visit VillasofDistinction.com or to book a villa vacation, call 1-800-289-0900.
SOURCE: Villas of Distinction press release.
