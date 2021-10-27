17 Destinations Receive New Travel Advisories From State Department
Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff October 27, 2021
The U.S. State Department has issued new travel advisories for 17 destinations.
Five Level Four: Do Not Travel advisories were issued for Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Ukraine and Sudan.
Colombia now has a Level 3: Reconsider Travel as do Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Indonesia, Guatemala, French West Indies, Egypt and the Dominican Republic and the Cayman Islands.
Namibia and Oman are now under a Level 2: Exercise Increased Caution advisory, and The Kyrgyz Republic is a Level 1: Exercise Normal Precautions.
For most destinations, the primary reason for the advisories was Covid-19.
However, civil unrest, crime and terrorism were also determining factors in Ukraine, Libya, Lebanon, Mali, Ukraine and Sudan.
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
