Last updated: 08:44 PM ET, Tue June 08 2021

Biden Administration Working To Reopen International Travel

Impacting Travel Janeen Christoff June 08, 2021

Open sign.
Open sign. (photo courtesy TK 1993/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

The Biden administration is making progress toward reopening borders. According to the White House, it is creating ‘working groups’ with other countries, including Canada, the European Union, Mexico and the United Kingdom to lift restrictions.

"While we are not reopening travel today, we hope that these expert working groups will help us use our collective expertise to chart a path forward, with a goal of reopening international travel with our key partners when it is determined that it is safe to do so," a White House official said.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Carnival Cruise Line ships docked at PortMiami

gallery icon A Round Up of Top Cruise Lines Resuming Voyages From US Ports...

St. Barts

St. Barts To Reopen Borders To Vaccinated US Travelers

Celebrity Equinox (Courtesy of Celebrity Cruises)

Celebrity Equinox Gets OK To Sail From Florida

President-Elect Joe Biden

WTTC Outlines 3 Ways To Restart Global Economy

RIU has completed the reopening of all its hotels in America

RIU Completes Reopening of All Hotels in America

The news drew praise from the U.S. Travel Association.

“U.S. Travel and its membership believe a public-private task force can quickly develop a blueprint to reopen international inbound travel and jumpstart a sustained job and economic recovery,” said president and CEO of U.S. Travel Roger Dow. “With decreased infection rates in the U.S. combined with the administration’s goal of having a critical mass of Americans fully vaccinated by July 4th, there is a true near-term opportunity to safely begin to welcome back international visitors.”

Dow praised the administration for working to safely reopen.

“International travel can be safely restarted by applying a risk-based and science-driven approach, and our hope is that the working groups are able to put a reopening framework in place very quickly,” he said. “The travel industry commends the Biden administration for taking this critical and necessary step on the international front, and we look forward to working with the federal government in every way possible to advance this process.”

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
President-Elect Joe Biden

WTTC Outlines 3 Ways To Restart Global Economy

World Travel & Tourism Council

Airlines Grapple With Reduced Work Staff, Customer Complaints

Canada Reportedly Considering Easing US Travel Restrictions

Plane Carrying Vice President Kamala Harris Diverted Due to Technical Issue

‘Revenge Travel?’ You’re Probably Already Doing It

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS