Last updated: 12:15 PM ET, Fri March 13 2020

Lack of European Tourists Could Cost US $24 Billion in Tourism

Impacting Travel Rich Thomaselli March 13, 2020

Aerial view of Central Park in New York City
PHOTO: Aerial view of Central Park in New York City. (photo via Predrag Vuckovic/E+)

The U.S. travel and tourism industry have taken blows before and weathered the storms from the 9/11 attacks, SARS and more.

Now one company that crunches tourism data says the spread of the coronavirus and the decision by President Trump to ban European tourists from 26 countries for one month could cost the industry its greatest price yet.

CNBC is reporting that data produced by Tourism Economics shows that the U.S. could lose at least $24 billion in foreign spending this year. CNBC, which was privy to a first look at the report, noted that would be equivalent to about seven times more than the industry lost during the SARS outbreak in 2003, and represents 8.2 million lost visitors in one year – a half-million more foreign visitors than the U.S. lost in 2001 and 2002 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
JetBlue Airbus A320 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

JetBlue Bans Passenger Who Flew With Coronavirus

Airlines & Airports
Travelers checking in at New York

11 US Airports Chosen to Receive Flyers From Europe

Airlines & Airports
Wind Surf, Windstar cruises, St. Lucia, tropics, destinations

Windstar Cruises Pauses Ship Operations Worldwide

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
AmaWaterways

AmaWaterways Delays Start of Europe Season to April 26, 2020

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Tourism Economics is a company that tracks all travel spending, including hotels, restaurants, theme parks and attractions. Its figures were based its projections on the assumption that the coronavirus would be contained in six months. Foreigners typically spend around $256 billion on U.S. travel and tourism a year.

So far, there have been more than 124,000 infections worldwide and at least 4,589 deaths from the virus, according to the World Health Organization.

“As it’s become a true pandemic, it’s affecting level of travel: travel advisories, companies canceling travel, and traveler behavior,” Adam Sacks, president of Tourism Economics, told CNBC. “There is a deep risk aversion when a trip is a voluntary activity. Even if a flight exists and borders are open.”

Globally, Tourism Economics expects travel to fall 9.1% this year, the largest drop ever in the past 40 years that it has tracked the industry.

“This situation is truly unprecedented,” said Sacks.

For more information on United States

For more Impacting Travel News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Partners Statues - Walt Disney & Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom

Disney Shuts Down Theme Parks and Cruise Line Due to Coronavirus

Disney Cruise Line

Disneyland Temporarily Closed Over Coronavirus Concerns

US State Department Raises Worldwide Travel Advisory

President Trump Suspends Travel From Europe for 30 Days

Travel Agents and Experts Agree: Make Fact-Based Decisions About Travel

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS