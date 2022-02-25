UN Agencies Join Forces To Support Travel Sector
Janeen Christoff February 25, 2022
Two UN agencies are calling for the lifting of travel restrictions which they believe are ineffective.
The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) said that they are cooperating to aid in the recovery of the travel sector.
UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili said: “At a time where diplomacy has been abandoned, the values of tourism, a pillar of peace and solidarity, are more vital than ever.”
The leaders of the two UN agencies agreed on the importance of lifting or easing travel restrictions wherever possible, citing their ineffectiveness and the economic and social cost of closing borders to tourists.
“UNWTO is proud to work with WHO to restart tourism safely and responsibly for the benefit of many across the world,” Pololikashvili.
UNWTO and WHO agree on the need for a new “trust architecture” to restore confidence in travel and kickstart the sector’s recovery.
Pololikashvili also met with the Director-General of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) Willie Walsh to discuss the return of travel and the need for common rules as well as the restoration of trust.
