US State Department Warns Against Bahamas Travel
Impacting Travel Brian Major August 07, 2020
The U.S. State Department is advising Americans against travel to The Bahamas due to “health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.”
In an August 6 travel advisory, the State Department and warns travelers to The Bahamas may experience “travel prohibitions, stay-at-home orders, business closures and other emergency conditions within The Bahamas due to COVID-19.” The advisory notes the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 3 Travel Health Notice for the Bahamas due to COVID-19.
The State Department’s warning against Bahamas travel follows the agency’s lifting of its Global Level 4 Health Advisory, according to Daniel Durazo, a spokesperson at the U.S. Embassy of the Bahamas quoted in a Bahamas Tribune report. The March 19 advisory had instructed citizens to avoid all international travel due to COVID-19’s global impact.
“With conditions improving in some countries while potentially deteriorating in others, the [State Department] has returned to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice (with levels from 1-4 depending on country-specific conditions),” said Durazo.
“We continue to recommend U.S. citizens exercise caution when traveling abroad due to the unpredictable nature of the pandemic,” he continued. “Under this return to country-specific levels of travel advice, the travel advisory for The Bahamas is now Level 4 (do not travel), due to health and safety measures and COVID-related conditions.”
Ironically U.S. visitors were unlikely to return to the territory in significant numbers before Thursday’s State Department advisory.
On Monday Dr. Hubert Minnis, The Bahamas’ prime minister, instituted a national lockdown to curb COVID-19’s “rapid” spread across the territory. Weeks earlier The Bahamas re-opened its borders to U.S. travelers, although with the stipulation that all visitors were subject to mandatory 14-day quarantines.
